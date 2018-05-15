First lady Melania Trump is “doing really well” after undergoing treatment for a kidney condition, President Trump said Tuesday.

“Our great First Lady is doing really well. Will be leaving hospital in 2 or 3 days. Thank you for so much love and support!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mrs. Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition and will likely remain hospitalized for the rest of the week, the White House said.

Mr. Trump spend an hour at her bedside Monday after the procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

