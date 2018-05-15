DETROIT (AP) - A 26-year-old gas station clerk has been arraigned in the fatal shooting of a customer inside the west side Detroit business.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Rami Ali Jaber of Dearborn Heights appeared Tuesday in 36th District Court on first-degree murder and gun charges.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old Derek Roberts of Detroit was shot Sunday after approaching the gas station’s counter to make a purchase.

A preliminary police report cited by The Detroit News says the clerk and customer “exchanged words” and the clerk came from behind a partition before firing a handgun.

Jaber was ordered held without bond. A May 29 probable cause conference and June 5 preliminary examination have been scheduled.

Defense attorney Doraid Elder says the charges are allegations and the shooting is a tragedy for the families of Roberts and Jaber.

