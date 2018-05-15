Sixteen Republican senators are petitioning their leaders to work longer hours, over weekends and even through this year’s planned August recess to clear a backlog of presidential nominations and head off potential spending battles ahead of the next funding deadline at the end of September.

Sen. David Perdue, who is spearheading the effort, lauded GOP leaders on Tuesday for doing the “yeoman’s job” of confirming President Trump’s nominees over the past year, but said there’s still a backlog of nearly 300 as Democrats have used procedural tactics to delay the process for many of them.

“This is nothing but pure unadulterated obstructionism,” said Mr. Perdue, Georgia Republican.

Mr. Perdue said he’s spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in recent days about the effort and that Mr. McConnell was “very receptive” to the idea.

Sen. Joni Ernst said if lawmakers head out of town in August, Congress will likely have to rely on another stopgap spending bill to get them past the next funding deadline of Sept. 30.

“Our constituents deserve better than this cycle of governing from crisis to crisis,” said Ms. Ernst, Iowa Republican.

Multiple senators decried the recent $1.3 trillion spending bill, which clocked in at 2,232 pages and was debated and passed shortly after its release in March.

“I think the American people can expect more, and they can expect much better,” said Sen. Mike Lee, Utah Republican.

Mr. Trump, who is attending the Senate GOP’s weekly policy lunch on Tuesday, issued a similar call over the weekend.

“The Senate should get funding done before the August break, or NOT GO HOME. Wall and Border Security should be included. Also waiting for approval of almost 300 nominations, worst in history. Democrats are doing everything possible to obstruct, all they know how to do. STAY!” the president tweeted.

The senators recently wrote a letter to Mr. McConnell decrying “historic obstruction” by Democrats and issuing a similar call.

Still, the prospect of staying in Washington, D.C. an extra month is a tough sell for many congressmen and senators, who typically use the extended summer recess for various priorities, including official overseas trips and constituent meetings back home.

During an election year in which Republicans are defending tenuous majorities in both chambers, this August is also seen as vital campaigning and fundraising time for many members.

Most of senators who signed the letter are newer senators from solidly red states who aren’t up for re-election in 2018, making the scheduled four-week summer break less critical for them from a short-term campaigning perspective.

But Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, seen as possibly the most endangered incumbent Republican senator this year, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who is facing a stiff challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, also signed onto the effort.

After a similar call last year, Mr. McConnell kept senators around a few extra weeks during their scheduled August break to try to coalesce around an Obamacare repeal bill, also using the extra time to confirm more of Mr. Trump’s nominees.

