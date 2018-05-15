President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA has admitted that the agency’s post-9/11 interrogation program, which critics have called torture, never should have started.

Gina Haspel, the longtime veteran of the CIA’s clandestine service and now the agency’s acting director, wrote a letter Monday to Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, to clarify her position.

“While I won’t condemn those that made these hard calls, and I have noted the valuable intelligence collected, the program ultimately did damage to our officers and our standing in the world,” she wrote. “With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken.”

Ever since Mr. Trump nominated her earlier this spring to replace Mike Pompeo, who moved to secretary of state, a debate has ensued over whether torture techniques were necessary amid America’s worldwide pursuit of suspected terrorists in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Ms. Haspel appeared last week before the committee and promised committee members she would fight any efforts to reimpose post-9/11 interrogation practices.

But critics blasted her for not being more forceful in denouncing torture, especially concerning her work overseeing a CIA secret prison in Thailand in 2002 where interrogations, including waterboarding, were conducted and videotaped.

On Wednesday, Republican members of the committee are expected to unanimously approve Ms. Haspel’s confirmation in a closed-door session with the full Senate will likely to consider her confirmation next week. If approved, she will be the first woman to head the agency.

In the full Senate, she needs only 50 votes but Republicans enjoy just a slim 51-49 majority in the chamber.

Thus far, two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana, have pledged support, with some Republicans vowing to oppose her.

Last week, Sen. John McCain, Arizona Republican, who is not expected to vote because he is home battling cancer, urged his Senate colleagues to block her. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, has also said he is a ‘no’ vote.

Mr. Warner has not yet stated publicly whether he will support her or not.

