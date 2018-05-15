President Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA appears to have secured the votes for confirmation after sending a letter to a top Senate Democrat expressing her regret over the agency’s harsh post-9/11 interrogation program.

Gina Haspel, the longtime veteran of the CIA’s clandestine service and now the agency’s acting director, wrote Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, to clarify her position.

“With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken,” she said in a letter Monday.

Late Tuesday, Mr. Warner vowed to support her.

In a statement, the Democrat said he had asked Ms. Haspel to write her views on the agency’s interrogation program because he thought she expressed greater regret in private meetings than she did during last week’s contentious Senate Intelligence committee confirmation hearing.

“I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President if ordered to do something illegal or immoral — like a return to torture,” Mr. Warner said, adding that she enjoyed “strong support” from across the intelligence community.

Ever since Mr. Trump nominated her earlier this spring to replace Mike Pompeo, who moved to secretary of state, a debate has raged over whether torture techniques were necessary amid America’s worldwide pursuit of suspected terrorists in the wake of the Sept. 11attacks.

Ms. Haspel appearance last week before the committee emboldened her critics — who blasted her for not being more forceful in denouncing torture, especially concerning her work overseeing a CIA secret prison in Thailand in 2002 where interrogations, including waterboarding, were conducted and videotaped.

On Wednesday, Republican members of the committee are expected to unanimously approve Ms. Haspel’s confirmation in a closed-door session, with the full Senate likely to consider her confirmation next week.

In the Senate, she needs only 50 votes but Republicans enjoy just a slim 51-49 majority in the chamber.

Some Republicans however, including Sen. John McCain, Arizona, and Rand Paul, Kentucky, were lined up against her.

Thus far, four Democrats, including Mr. Warner, Sens. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia, Joe Donnelly, Indiana, and Heidi Heitkamp, North Dakota, have pledged support — leaving Ms. Haspel with what appears to be enough votes to become the first woman to head the CIA in its history.

