JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A central Arkansas high school has received more than $377,000 to develop cybersecurity classes for students.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the grant Monday for the new cyber curriculum at Jacksonville High School, which will partner with the Little Rock Air Force Base on the program. The funding comes from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s military affairs grant program.

The Arkansas Department of Career Education says four other schools in the state now offer a cyber curriculum, but Jacksonville will be the first to partner with a local military base.

Under the program, high school students will partner with Air Force personnel and educators from Arkansas State University-Beebe to earn certifications in computer security.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.