Sen. John Barrasso credited President Trump and Republicans on Tuesday for changing policies to get the economy moving.

“The president has a wonderful story to tell, and he tells it very well,” Mr. Barrasso, Wyoming Republican, said on Fox News.

He said the Republican tax plan and the Trump administration’s efforts to remove regulations are the reasons for low unemployment and a boost in job creation. He also said Mr. Trump’s ability to talk directly to the American people about the economy have also helped their efforts in putting these policies in place.

“It’s the Republicans in Congress and the Senate delivering, along with President Trump, what we promised the American people,” Mr. Barrasso said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.