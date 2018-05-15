DE SOTO, Kan. (AP) - Kansas congressional delegates are pushing for faster environmental cleanup at a former ammunition plant in the northwestern part of the state.

The U.S. Army began cleaning up contaminants three years ago at the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant. The facility produced gunpowder and rocket propellants during several wars.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Army says it’s making progress, but Kansas congressional officials are concerned about the 2028 target date to complete the 5,300 acres (2,145 hectares) of cleanup.

Republicans U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder are now pressuring the Army to speed up the progress.

Yoder says Johnson County residents “deserve to have this land back for productive use in the community.”

Sunflower Executive Director Kise Randall says she appreciates the pressure from the delegates.

