JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri House has approved a resolution calling for a national convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to create congressional term limits.
The proposal, approved by the House on a 101-34 vote Tuesday, calls for what is known as an Article V Convention of the States to limit the amount of time people can serve in the U.S. House and Senate. Two thirds of all state legislatures would need to issue a similar call for the convention to happen, and any proposed amendments would then need the support of three fourths of those legislatures.
House members put a five-year expiration date on the resolution.
Proponents say term limits will help weed out corruption. Opponents say regular elections already function as a check on power.
The proposal is SCR 40
