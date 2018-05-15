GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - Civil rights activists are calling for video and audio recordings to be released of a police standoff with an armed man ultimately shot dead by officers.

The NAACP wants Grand Prairie police to make public all recordings of the April 23 confrontation that ended with 37-year-old Carlos Deone High shot dead.

The shooting happened in an IKEA furniture store parking lot in the Dallas suburb. Police answering a report of a man slumped over in a car arrived to find High armed with a rifle.

Police Chief Steve Dye said officers demanded that High disarm and tried to negotiate his surrender, but High instead pointed his rifle at them. When a stun gun didn’t subdue High and he pointed the gun at officers a third time, police shot him dead.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.