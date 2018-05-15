Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir on Tuesday accused incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of catering to left-wing groups after failing to take a position on Gina Haspel, the nominee for CIA director.

“Sen. Baldwin is hiding from the voters and refusing to say how she’ll vote on Gina Haspel,” Ms. Vukmir said in a statement. “That’s because she knows that Haspel is qualified, but she’s more interested in pandering to her far-left supporters in California and New York than doing what’s right for Wisconsin.”

Ms. Haspel’s confirmation has become a partisan debate, as Democrats say her involvement with enhanced interrogation techniques disqualifies her, while Republican say their objection is more about President Trump.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee also released a series of digital ads today calling on Democrats in red states to support Ms. Hapsel’s nomination, including Ms. Baldwin. The display ad has the picture of the senator with the message, “Tell Sen. Tammy Baldwin vote yes on Gina Haspel for CIA director” along with her office’s contact information. The ads are set to run on Facebook and Twitter.

“Instead of playing partisan games, red-state Democrats should let their constituents know how they plan to vote and if they will put our nation’s security above politics,” said Katie Martin, NRSC communications director.

The Wisconsin race is still ranked by Cook Political Report as “likely Democrat,” but Republicans are hoping to capitalize on Mr. Trump’s victory in 2016 and make the race competitive.

Ms. Vukmir overwhelmingly won the endorsement of her state party over the weekend during the annual convention and appears to be the likely challenger to Ms. Baldwin. Republican candidate Kevin Nicholson did say, however, that he plans to push on to the Aug. 14 primary.

