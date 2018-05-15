Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign on Tuesday launched its third ad in three weeks, all featuring people who say they’ve been helped by his policies.

The ad focuses on manufacturing jobs as well as Mr. Walker’s Fast Forward program, which helps employers provide job-training programs. The two men featured, Jeremy and Tim, said the program gave them the opportunity for good paying jobs after they each held an apprenticeship at a welding company.

“Wisconsin is working. This year our unemployment rate hit an all-time low, and we’ve invested over $200 million to train workers in the jobs we’re helping to create,” Mr. Walker, who is running for his third term, says at the end of the end, as he did in the previous two ads.

The video will run on television as well as digital and social media components.

The ad strategy for the campaign appears to emphasize Mr. Walker’s record in the state, showing he follows through on his campaign promises. The race is still ranked as “leans Republican” by the Cook Political Report.

