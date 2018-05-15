Key senators announced new legislation Tuesday authorizing Homeland Security or the Justice Department to shoot down drones that are deemed to be threatening critical infrastructure, staking out an aggressive posture toward a growing danger.

The bill, sponsored by top Republicans and Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee, comes as reports of drone mayhem increase. The FBI recently revealed a hostage rescue team operation was disrupted after someone flew a swarm of drones at the team to run interference.

Officials have also warned that the smuggling cartels that control the drug and illegal immigrant traffic across the southwest border could use drones to drop homemade bombs from the air.

And counterterrorism officials have long warned of Islamic State or other radicalized operatives using drones to conduct attacks in the U.S.

The new legislation would allow the government to confiscate, interrupt communications with, or, if need be, to destroy drones that are seen to be dangers.

“It is not enough to just tell drone operators not to fly in certain high-risk areas — we must give federal law enforcement the authority to act if necessary,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee.

He’s sponsoring the new bill along with top committee Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill and North Dakota Sens. Heidi Heitkamp and John Hoeven, a Democrat and a Republican.

The legislation has a five-year sunset clause, meaning Congress would get a chance to renew the powers to make sure they’re working as intended.

Facing the drone threat has bedeviled the U.S. government for years.

Airports and other critical installations say they are regularly buzzed by drones, but have struggled with a response.

Drones have also been used to spy on the U.S. Border Patrol, and in some cases have even been used to smuggle drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico line.

Agents say they have no ability to consistently detect drones, much less a policy on how to interdict them in the air.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.