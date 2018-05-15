SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Defense Ministry says the military exercises between Washington and Seoul will go on despite an angry reaction from North Korea that broke off a high-level meeting between the Koreas.
The ministry’s spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo said Wednesday the Max Thunder drills are chiefly about improving the skills of pilots and aren’t attack exercises.
The drills, which began Monday and reportedly include some 100 aircraft, will continue through May 25.
The North has long denounced the military exercises between the rivals as invasion rehearsals.
