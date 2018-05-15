Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s campaign announced Tuesday that he will not seek the endorsement of his party in his bid to recapture the since he entered the race late.

“Tim appreciates the convention delegates, but his late entry into the race effectively precluded a fair fight for endorsement at the convention,” said Sam Winter, spokesman for Mr. Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign. “As a result, he has decided not to participate in the convention and instead will make his case directly to the broader and larger group of voters who will be participating in the Republican primary on Tuesday, August 14.”

Mr. Pawlenty announced last month that he would seek his former seat in the governor’s office. He previously served from 2003-2011 and has been working as a lobbyist since 2012.

The Republican Party of Minnesota is set to hold their convention the first weekend in June. Delegates participate in the convention and the party typically endorses in statewide races.

