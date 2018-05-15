The outrage over a White House aide dismissing Sen. John McCain as “dying anyway” did not come up when President Trump attended the Senate Republican luncheon Tuesday.

Several Senate Republicans have called for the aide, Kelly Sadler, to make a public apology. But they didn’t personally deliver that message to Mr. Trump when they had the chance, said participants at the lunch at the Capitol.

“We talked purely policy,” said Sen. John Kennedy, Louisiana Republican.

He insisted that senators were not afraid to ask the president about his aide disrespecting their ailing colleague.

“I’m not afraid of the president. I like the president,” said Mr. Kennedy. “He can’t eat me and he can’t kill me. I’m not afraid of anybody who can’t eat me and can’t kill me.”

The White House has repeatedly bucked calls for a public apology after Mrs. Sadler, an aide in the communications office, said Mr. McCain’s opposing to CIA director nominee Gina Haspel didn’t matter because “he was dying anyway.

Mr. McCain, 81, is battling brain cancer and has been absent from the Senate for months. His colleagues have suggested that he might never return.

The White House has been weathered six days of questions and criticism since Mrs. Sadler’s insensitive remarks at a closed-door meeting was leaked to The Hill.

Mrs. Sadler, a former editorial employee at The Washington Times, remained at her job Tuesday.

The White House had launched an effort to identify leakers, whom Mr. Trump recently said were “cowards and traitors.”

