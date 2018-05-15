President Trump cited the death of a Border Patrol agent Tuesday as an example of the need for tougher immigration policies, declaring “enough is enough.”

Speaking at the 37th annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, Mr. Trump said the death of Agent Rogelio Martinez last November in Texas was “horrific” and “violent.”

“Roger said he wanted to prevent terrorists and drugs from coming into our country,” Mr. Trump said. “We all do, and we’re going to get it done.”

Martinez was found dead in a culvert along a highway in Van Horn, Texas, in circumstances that haven’t been explained. It’s believed he died in a fall at night while responding to a tripped sensor along a known drug-smuggling route.

The president said the officers of the Department of Homeland Security are “on the front lines of this incredible, heroic fight.”

“That is why we are calling on Congress to secure our borders, support our border agents, stop sanctuary cities and shut down policies that release violent criminals back into our communities,” Mr. Trump said. “We don’ want it any longer. We’ve had it. Enough is enough.”

Noting his administration’s program of deporting MS-13 gang members, the president declared, “We have a catch-and-release program, too: It’s called we catch ‘em and we release them in the country they came back from. We’re getting them out or we’re putting them in prison.”

The president also called to the stage the family of slain New York City Detective Miosotis Familia, 48, who was shot in the head by a gunman who ambushed her last July in a parked vehicle in the Bronx.

“She was respected by everybody,” Mr. Trump told the family members. “She’s looking down and she’s so proud of you.”

The president appeared at first not to know Familia was female, saying to her former patrol partner on stage, “Great guy, right? Friend of yours?”

When the officer referred to Familia as “she,” the president said, “Oh, wow.”

Mr. Trump said his administration is providing surplus military equipment to police departments “at a record clip” and said he will do everything in his power to protect police.

“We must end the attacks on our police and we must end them right now,” he said. “We believe criminals who kill our police should get the death penalty. I have directed DOJ to do everything in its power to end attacks on law enforcement.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.