WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) - Large swaths of Connecticut are in the dark.

Over 130,000 customers are without power across the state. Eversource, the state’s largest electric utility, is reporting 121,000 outages across the state Tuesday night. The United Illuminating Co., which serves the southwestern shoreline, was reporting nearly 9,901 customers without power.

Bradley International Airport says that flight operations are attempting to return to normal after it suspended flights, but there are a few delays. The National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings for Hartford, Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties, calling the storm “dangerous,” and has since downgraded the warnings.

Metro North has suspended service along the Hudson Line, and warned of delays on the Croton-Harmon line of up to an hour because of downed trees.

Some roads in Hamden have been reported to be impassible.

Connecticut State Police are warning drivers to use extra caution, given the potential for strong winds, downpours and reduced visibility.

