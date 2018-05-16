Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday that if the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un doesn’t happen, that will pose a serious question for the U.S.

“My concern is if this doesn’t happen — we’re at that Churchill kind of moment — where we’re looking forward and saying do we want a world where anybody could get nukes, or do we need to stand strong now?” Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, said on CNN.

Reports surfaced late Tuesday that Mr. Kim was considering pulling out of the meeting scheduled for June 12 after a military drill between the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea suspended talks with the neighboring country and threatened the U.S. with the same action.

Mr. Kinzinger said that although China has been helpful in pressuring North Korea to meet, the U.S. needs to remember that it is not a supportive ally.

“We need to have a relationship with China when it comes to North Korea, but we also have to understand China is an adversary,” he said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.