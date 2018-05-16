SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic congressional candidates in New Mexico are taking creative approaches to television ads against President Trump.

One ad broadcast for first time Wednesday portrays candidate Damian Lara as a prisoner of federal immigration agents who haul him across the desert in the back of a Homeland Security Department vehicle.

Lara is highlighting his childhood background as an immigrant fieldworker from Mexico who went on to become a legislative attorney, as he competes in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination to an open Congressional seat.

Political contenders from the progressive-leaning district in Albuquerque are promising to stand up to Trump. Candidate and former U.S. attorney Damon Martinez dramatizes his open defiance of Trump in an ad with spliced footage from the reality television show “The Apprentice.”

