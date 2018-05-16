Serbian police on Wednesday announced the arrest of an individual accused of being associated with The Dark Overlord, a hacking group linked to dozens of breaches during the last two years affecting victims ranging from U.S. schools to Netflix.

Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a press release that a suspected member of The Dark Overlord was recently identified and detained during the course of an international law enforcement operation led by the FBI.

Identified only by their initials, SS, and birth year, 1980, the suspect will be charged with crimes including unauthorized access to a protected computer and extortion, Serbia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in the statement.

The FBI did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The Dark Overlord hacked at least 50 victims starting in June 2016, pilfering data ranging from sensitive health information to intellectual property and then often holding the stolen data for ransom.

Indeed, person or persons using The Dark Overload handle took credit for several high-profile hacks and extortion attempts during the past two years, including an incident last year that resulted in the leaking of an unaired episode of the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

The Dark Overlord previously claimed that the episodes were stolen by breaching Larson Studios, a post-production company based in Hollywood, and that they were leaked online them after their extortion demands weren’t met.

The Dark Overload previously took credit for breaching other victims including adhesive company Gorilla Glue and the Columbia Falls School District in Flathead Valley, Montana, among others. About 30 schools in the area closed for three days in September after an individual using The Dark Overlord infiltrated the school district’s server and left threatening messages.

Altogether, the hacking group’s extortion attempts netted more than $275,000 from its victims, according to Serbian authorities.

