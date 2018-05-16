BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to ban abortions after 15 weeks is expected to become law in Louisiana.
The Senate on Wednesday voted 24-1 to approve a proposal to outlaw 15-week abortions that would only take effect if a federal court upholds a similar ban in Mississippi.
Democratic Sen. John Milkovich sponsored the bill and has said he wants to see the state forbid all abortions.
His proposal would impose a prison sentence of up to two years for someone who performs the procedure after 15 weeks, though state law allows for a person who “commits the crime of abortion” to get up to a decade in prison. A woman couldn’t be criminally charged for having the procedure.
Gov. John Bel Edwards says he intends to sign the 15-week abortion ban.
“That is still my inclination. I am pro-life,” he said on his monthly radio show Wednesday.
Mississippi enacted a 15-week abortion ban in March. It was immediately challenged by the state’s only abortion clinic and a federal judge put the law on hold. That state now faces what’s expected to be a protracted legal battle.
