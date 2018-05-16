HOUSTON (AP) - A Jordanian-born man accused in a pair of deaths that authorities describe as honor killings is claiming in the lead-up to his trial that court-appointed prosecutors have financial incentives to seek the death penalty.
The Houston Chronicle reports that defense attorneys are seeking to remove pro tem prosecutors from the high-profile Houston case before Ali Irsan stands trial later this month.
Irsan is facing a capital murder charge in the 2012 shooting death of an Iranian activist, 30-year-old Gelareh Bagherzadeh. Prosecutors also allege that Irsan also played a role in death of his son-in-law, 28-year-old Coty Beavers, 11 months later.
Authorities have said both slayings were driven by Irsan’s ire over his daughter marrying Beavers, a Christian.
Irsan’s wife, Shmou Ali Alrawabdeh, and his son, Nasim Irsan, also face charges in the case.
