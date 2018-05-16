The Department of Justice launched an investigation into the data company Cambridge Analytica, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday.

Although the company is now closed, investigators are talking to former staffers and other financial institutions associated with the British-based firm. Christopher Wylie, who ran research for the firm and later became the whistleblower on the Facebook connection, said to The New York Times that he had been questioned by the FBI.

The company came under scrutiny after reports that it had obtained Facebook users’ information, saying it was for research but it was used for political purposes. The firm also did work for President Trump’s campaign in 2016.

