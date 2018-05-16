Gina Haspel passed her first Senate hurdle to becoming the first woman to lead the CIA, winning approval of the intelligence committee Wednesday morning.

The 10-5 vote saw two Democrats join Republicans, including committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, who said she’ll be a capable and independent leader.

“Most importantly, I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the president if ordered to do something illegal or immoral — like a return to torture,” Mr. Warner said.

The full Senate will now need to vote on her nomination, but Mr. Warner’s support signals she’s likely to be approved.

Ms. Haspel has three decades of experience at the CIA, but many Democrats have said her role in running a “black site” prison after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, and her knowledge of harsh interrogation tactics used to question some terrorism suspects disqualify her from leading the CIA.

She is currently the agency’s acting director and before that served as deputy director.

If confirmed, she would take the post left vacant when Mike Pompeo became State Department secretary.

Her nomination earlier this spring triggered a debate over whether the harsh interrogation program was necessary amid America’s worldwide pursuit of suspected terrorists — with critics denouncing the tactics, which included waterboarding, as torture.

Democrats also repeated President Trump’s comments from the campaign trail in 2016, vowing to bring back waterboarding and “much worse” because “torture works.”

Last week, the issue was front and center during her contentious public confirmation hearing before the committee.

Afterward, Mr. Warner said he asked Ms. Haspel to clarify her views in writing because he thought she expressed greater regret about the program in private meetings than during the hearing.

On Monday, she did that in a letter. On Tuesday, he then publicly announced his support, prompting a flurry of additional Democrats to support her and handing Mr. Trump a major victory in what had been a close and difficult confirmation fight.

By late Tuesday, four other Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Bill Nelson of Florida — had pledged their support. Unlike Mr. Warner, all are on the ballot this fall and all are running in states carried by Mr. Trump in 2016.

The CIA and White House both lobbied heavily on Ms. Haspel’s behalf, with six former CIA directors and three former directors of national intelligence, who served both Republican and Democratic administrations, publicly endorsing her last month.

While much was made that she appeared likely to be the first woman to run the agency in its 70-year history, there was also great enthusiasm across the intelligence community that she was the first career Clandestine Service officer to be nominated as director since Richard Helms in the 1960s and William Colby in the 1970s.

