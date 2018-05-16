Voters are confident in President Trump’s ability to handle North Korea, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll published Wednesday.

The survey shows 50 percent of voters say they have “a lot” or “some” confidence in Mr. Trump on this issue, which is a slight increase from 47 percent in the previous poll. Conversely, the number of people who have “no confidence at all” in the president has decreased from 34 percent in April to 30 percent this month.

The poll was conducted after Mr. Trump announced he would sit down with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un but prior to the North Koreans’ threat to pull out of the meeting. A joint military drill between the U.S. and South Korea created new tensions with North Korea this week.

Conducted among 1,993 registered voters, this poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.