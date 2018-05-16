Authorities say they believe a woman killed in an explosion at a Southern California office building ran a day spa there.

Orange County Undersheriff Don Barnes says the formal identification of the body is continuing Wednesday but authorities believe it is that of Ildiko Krajnyak, a licensed cosmetologist.

The explosion Tuesday badly damaged a two-story building in the city of Aliso Viejo and injured three other people, including two who remain hospitalized.

Authorities say a deadly explosion at a Southern California office building is being investigated as a crime and the woman killed is believed to be the owner of the business.

Krajnyak lived in the Orange County community of Coto de Caza.

A neighbor who would only identify herself as Tiffany told The Associated Press that Krajnyak lived with her husband and her mother and has a son at Washington State University.

The neighbor says Krajnyak and her husband were separated but still living in the same house. The neighbor says Krajnyak was her mother’s caretaker and describes the husband as a massage therapist and nice man.

