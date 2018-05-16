CHICAGO (AP) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan is scheduled to address a conference in Chicago on economic issues facing the nation’s Latinos.

The one-day event will be held at Malcolm X College on Thursday that is hosted by the Aspen Institute’s Latinos and Society Program. It will bring leaders from the worlds of business and education to discuss how Latino Americans can navigate the changing economy, job creation, small business development and neighborhood gentrification.

Panel discussions will be available for livestreaming throughout the day at http://as.pn/americasfuturesummit. Registration for the livestream is open at http://as.pn/afslivestream .

The Aspen Institute is an education and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

