Wisconsin Next PAC released a new ad in the U.S. Senate race on Wednesday touting Republican candidate Leah Vukmir and her recent endorsement by the state party.

The ad touts Ms. Vukmir as a “consistent conservative” who is “pro-life” and committed to building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

“When union thugs bullied Wisconsin conservatives, Vukmir stood with Gov. [Scott] Walker and won,” the narrator says in the ad.

The group told The Associated Press that it is spending just under $500,000 on the ad that will cover television, radio and digital. This is its second spot for Ms. Vukmir, with the first one out just over a month ago.

Over the weekend, Ms. Vukmir won the endorsement of the state party, but still remains in a primary race as her challenger, businessman Kevin Nicholason said he plans to remain in the race until the Aug. 14 primary.

