AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Mainers have little time to change their political party ahead of the June primary.

Democratic Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says voters must do so by May 25 in most municipalities.

State law requires a 15-day waiting period after a change of enrollment before a citizen can cast a ballot in that party’s primary or participate in its caucus or convention.

Mainers in June will pick winners of gubernatorial and legislative primaries. They’ll also vote on the future of a new ranked voting system while using the method itself in some races.

Maine recognizes four political parties: Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green Independent.

Unenrolled voters can enroll in a party at any time.

Mainers can register at many public facilities. Mailed or third party registrations must be received May 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.