Kami Rita and Lhakpa Sherpa, a male and a female Sherpa guide, made history Wednesday as they each set new records for climbing Mount Everest.

Rita, 48, scaled the tallest mountain in the world for the 22nd time in his life, the most of anyone on record. Sherpa, 44, made the climb for the ninth time, the most ever by a woman.

Sherpa was already the women’s world-record holder before extending it with the ninth trip, but Rita broke a tie of three men who climbed Everest 21 times.

Both Rita and Sherpa are from Nepal. As Sherpa guides, their job is to assist other climbers and fix ropes or equipment along the way.

