A deal to extend Metro service by one hour Thursday night, in conjunction with the late start to the Washington Capitals‘ playoff game, has fallen through.

The nation of Qatar was slated to pay the $100,000 necessary to keep Metro open later, but according to reports, Qatar representatives tried to change the language of the agreement.

Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans, a D.C. Council member from Ward 2, called the deal off as a result. There is no other plan currently in place to extend Metro service from its usual weeknight closing time of 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Metro operated later on Tuesday to accommodate fans leaving the Capitals‘ Game 3 at Capital One Arena. Exelon and Pepco combined to pay the $100,000 fee. Mr. Evans previously told The Washington Times Monday that a similar deal was in the works for Thursday evening’s Game 4, but that appears to be the deal with Qatar that has fallen through.

Game 4 between the Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday. Fans wishing to use public transit should still be able to catch the Metro home if the game doesn’t go to overtime.

