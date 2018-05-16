GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidate’s ad featuring a “Deportation Bus” has been removed from YouTube for violating its policy on hate speech.

The ad was taken down Wednesday.

Michael Williams, former state co-chair for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign says in the ad that his bus will send undocumented immigrants “home.”

Williams is bringing the bus to what his campaign calls Georgia’s “dangerous sanctuary cities” beginning Wednesday.

Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry has alerted local police over concerns that immigration vigilantes might seek residents to put on the bus.

Georgia Democratic Party Latino Caucus Chair Antonio Molina says Republicans are using anti-immigrant scare tactics.

The GOP gubernatorial race has been marked by over-the-top advertising. Another ad shows a GOP candidate pointing a shotgun toward a young man.

The primary is May 22.

