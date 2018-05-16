GRASS LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A large white cross that’s been in Jackson County for nearly 70 years has been taken down after a complaint over the religious symbol standing on state-owned land.

The Michigan Association of Civil Rights Activists asked the state Department of Natural Resources to remove the Grass Lake Ministerial Association’s cross in March after a resident complained. The cross has stood on Sackrider Hill since 1950.

The ministerial association voted to take its cross down after meeting with agency officials.

The activist group says the cross violates the Michigan Constitution, which forbids appropriating public money or property for any religious sect or society.

The group’s co-founder Mitch Kahle says they’re pleased the cross was removed this week without further controversy.

But volunteer group, Grassroots Jackson, says they’re shocked and disappointed with the cross removal.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.