Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, reportedly was hospitalized just days before the royal wedding after a “paparazzi confrontation” led to a car accident in Florida.

Ms. Grant’s boyfriend, Mark, told TMZ he was driving with Ms. Grant when a photographer “veered in front of them, trying to get a clear shot.” Mark swerved to the left to avoid the photographer’s vehicle and hit a concrete barrier.

Ms. Grant, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, hit the windshield and fell to the floor, Mark said. Her foot was twisted backward, and she was unable to lift herself up. He drove her to the emergency room.

She suffered an apparent broken ankle and fractured knee.

The photographer fled the scene.

Ms. Grant told TMZ she does not have a relationship with Meghan Markle, with whom she shares a father.

She is reportedly writing a book called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

The question of whether Meghan Markle’s father will walk his daughter down the aisle to marry Britain’s Prince Harry or attend the wedding persisted Wednesday as royal representatives remained tight-lipped on possible changes to the program.

Harry’s press office declined to comment on a celebrity news website’s report that Thomas Markle, 73, needed a heart procedure and would not be well enough to fly to England.

The uncertainty over his health and attendance at Saturday’s wedding came from comments TMZ said the father made exclusively to the site. His condition has not been independently confirmed.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

