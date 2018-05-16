The top Senate probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election announced Wednesday that the initial U.S. intelligence report on the issue — which found Russia acted covertly to boost Donald Trump — was “accurate and on point.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee held a closed-door hearing on the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) “Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections” to evaluate the “research and writing” that went into the explosive document, released publicly just two weeks before Mr. Trump took office in January 2017.

Compiled during the last days of the Obama administration, the assessment concluded Russia targeted Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, while favoring Mr. Trump’s Republican candidacy. It is considered a watershed moment in American history because never before had the CIA, National Security Agency and FBI — the joint authors of the report — concluded a foreign government interfered so extensively in a U.S. election to help one candidate and discredit another.

“The first task in our inquiry was to evaluate the Intelligence Community’s work on this important piece of analysis,” committee chairman Richard Burr, Republican North Carolina, said in a statement Wednesday. “Committee staff have spent 14 months reviewing the sources, tradecraft, and analytic work, and we see no reason to dispute the conclusions. There is no doubt that Russia undertook an unprecedented effort to interfere with our 2016 elections.”

According to a committee news release, witnesses included former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former National Security Administration Director Admiral Mike Rogers. Former FBI Director James Comey, whom Mr. Trump fired in May last year, declined the probe’s invitation to testify, according to an unnamed committee aide.

“Despite the short time frame they had to prepare it, the intelligence community did a very good job with the ICA,” said the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia. “After a thorough review, our staff concluded that the ICA conclusions were accurate and on point.”

Mr. Warner added: “The Russian effort was extensive, sophisticated, and ordered by President Putin himself for the purpose of helping Donald Trump and hurting Hillary Clinton. In order to protect our democracy from future threats, we must understand what happened in 2016. And while our Committee’s investigation remains ongoing, one thing is already abundantly clear — we have to do a better job in the future if we want to protect our elections from foreign interference.”

Ever since its release, Mr. Trump has dismissed the 15-page report’s findings and pointed to it as evidence that “an American deep state” consisting of establishment Washington figures and agencies — has conspired to undermine his presidency.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any meddling in the 2016 election.

Last month, a House Intelligence Committee report found no collusion between Russia and the Mr. Trump’s campaign.

The head of that investigation, Rep. Mike Conaway, Texas Republican, has repeatedly said the yearlong House probe failed to find clear evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin “developed a clear preference” for Mr. Trump over Ms. Clinton.

Last week, Mr. Burr said the Senate side probe planned to “wrap up” their work by the end of this summer.

The announcement on the Russian assessment came just hours after the committee voted to approve the nomination of Mr. Trump’s nominee to head the CIA, Gina Haspel.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.