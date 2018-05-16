Three Palm Beach County, Fla., men were sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS.

Gregory Hubbard, 54, an ex-Marine, was arrested at Miami International Airport in July 2016 attempting to travel to Syria and fight on behalf of the Islamic State. He will receive 12 years in prison, the Justice Department announced.

Two co-defendants who plotted to provide guns and other help to the Islamic State received lesser sentences. Dayne Christian, 33, and Darren Arness Jackson, 52, were sentenced to eight and four years, respectively. Jackson drove Hubbard to the airport, prosecutors said.

All three men had pleaded guilty.

From July 2015 until Hubbard’s arrest a year later, the three men talked about their support for ISIS and jihad, including acts of terrorism attributed to ISIS and its supporters, the Justice Department claimed. The trio practiced shooting weapons multiple times to prepare for Hubbard’s trip to Syria, according to the court documents.

