BATH, S.D. (AP) - A train derailment will keep part of a county road closed in northeastern South Dakota for several days.
Brown County Emergency Management Director Scott Meints says a portion of County Highway 16 will be closed until Monday due to the derailment.
Meints says that will allow for railroad crews to remove overturned railcars that were loaded with corn.
He says three cars were overturned and a couple of others are upright but off the track.
The Aberdeen American News reports the derailment was reported about 1 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles north of Bath.
Meints said the county road was damaged and will need repairs. He says the cause of the derailment is not known.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com
