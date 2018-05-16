President Trump met financial disclosure requirements in reporting a payment of more than $100,000 to attorney Michael Cohen, who paid hush-money to porn actress Stormy Daniels, the Office of Government Ethics said Wednesday.

But the disclosure of the reimbursement should have been made in last year’s report, OGE said.

“OGE has concluded that the information related to the payment made by Mr. Cohen is required to be reported and that the information provided meets the disclosure requirement for a reportable liabilty,” the office said.

The report filed by the president says he “fully reimbursed” Mr. Cohen in the range of $100,000 to $250,000. Mr. Cohen paid $130,000 to Ms. Daniels, who alleges a brief affair with Mr. Trump in 2006, shortly before the presidential election in 2016.

OGE Acting Director David Apol flagged the disclosure in a note to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “because you may find the disclosure relevant to any inquiry you may be pursuing regarding the president’s prior [financial disclosure] report that was signed on June 14, 2017.”

Mr. Rosenstein oversees the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia and other matters.

The 92-page report lists Mr. Trump’s more than 200 property holdings, including Trump Tower in New York and his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, valued at more than $50 million.

For the period from January 2017 to this month, the president reported income of well over $35 million, with the exact amount difficult to determine because the form asks only for ranges — for example, between $1 million and $5 million for a given asset.

A government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said the president’s disclosure of the liability to Mr. Cohen “raises serious questions” about why he didn’t disclose the repayment in last year’s filing.

“It is good that in the face of overwhelming evidence and public pressure, the president came clean about this liability on this year’s form, but we now have to wonder how many other liabilities for similar payments he has that he still has not disclosed because he has not been publicly called out on them, said CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder. “If the [Justice] Department is not already investigating the president’s failure to disclose the loan last year, it should open an investigation immediately.”

