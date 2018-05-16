President Trump said Wednesday he’s not sure whether he will still meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after North Korea said it won’t give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally.

“We will see,” Mr. Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Uzbekistan. “We haven’t been notified at all.”

Asked if he’s still insisting on denuclearization, the president replied, “Yes.”

Pressed by reporters about North Korea’s threat, Mr. Trump said, “We haven’t received anything, we haven’t heard anything. We will see what happens. Time will tell.”

