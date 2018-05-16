President Trump said Wednesday that he was going for “full funding” for a border wall in the upcoming spending bill.

“We are going for full funding on the wall and we are going to get it. It’s becoming very popular,” Mr. Trump said.

He made the remark at a meeting with local officials who are fighting California’s new sanctuary state law.

Democrats have succeeded in blocking the majority of the $25 billion the president wants to build a wall along about 1,000 miles of the southern border.

Mr. Trump previously threatened to shut down the government if border wall funding is not approved before the start of the fiscal year Oct. 1.

The president promised the group of mayors, council members and sheriffs that he would keep making progress on the wall and other measures to crack down on illegal immigration.

He noted that the wall is already under construction in California on the border with Mexico.

“We have started the wall. We’re spending $1.6 billion between building and fixing” the wall, said Mr. Trump.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.