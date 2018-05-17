DETROIT (AP) - A group of immigrant advocates are walking from Detroit to Lansing to bring attention to deportations that separate families, including an Albanian man seeking sanctuary in a Detroit church.
The 90-mile (145-kilometer) journey started Monday at Central United Methodist Church in Detroit, where 48-year-old Ded Rranxburgaj has taken refuge since January. Rranxburgaj is facing an order for removal after his legal status expired. His wife has multiple sclerosis and depends on his care.
Congregation members, immigrant families and others are marching in hopes of securing a stay for Rranxburgaj from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The protesters are expected to arrive at the state Capitol by Tuesday.
Central United Pastor Jill Hardt Zundel says the pilgrimage is about raising awareness about the broken immigration system and bringing attention to the Rranxburgaj family.
