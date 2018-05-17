Sir Kim Darroch, British Ambassador to the U.S., said Thursday that Israel needs to exercise more restraint in the conflict on the Gaza border.

“We will always stand up for Israel’s right to defend its borders, but the loss of life at the Gaza walls is a tragedy,” Mr. Darroch said on CNN.

He said that British Prime Minister Theresa May told Parliament on Wednesday that Israel had not “sufficiently” exercised restraint at this time. He said did not say whether Britain draws a direct line between the U.S. decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. On the issue of whether Hamas or Israel is more to blame for the escalating conflict he said both sides need to take responsibility.

“There is fault on both sides,” he said.

The conflict in the past week has left 60 people dead, according to the Washington Post.

