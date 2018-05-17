ANALYSIS/OPINION:

In one of the most emotionally charged films of 2004, two black men leaving an eatery debate racism, discrimination and public safety when one antagonistically says to the other: “You have no idea, do you? You have no idea why they put them great big windows on the sides of buses, do you? One reason only. To humiliate the people of color who are reduced to ridin’ on ‘em.”

Say it ain’t so, and then ask what gives?

The Washington Capitals are in the thick of the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs, which means 8 p.m. home games at the Capital One Arena might not end before the last Metrorail trains roll out.



Of course, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that the nation of Qatar and the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District chipped in $100,000 to keep the trains running until a little after 12:30.

But even without that last-minute intervention, the idea that fans would be left stranded is all hype.

While Metrorail service might not be available because you’re hanging back at the arena to finish your draft beer and suck down those last two wings, work at concession stand or the game runs into OT, there’s always Metrobus, a 24-hour operation. (Check routes and schedules here.)

There also are ride-sharing options, such as Lyft, Uber and Via, and taxicabs troll the streets 24/7 as well. And fans can always drive to the arena, even have mommy and daddy do the honors, if need be.

So don’t believe the Hollywood hype. Public buses aren’t designed to humiliate people of color.

As Spike Lee advised, “Get on the Bus.”

