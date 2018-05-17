The Justice Department inspector general said Wednesday he has completed his long-awaited report on the agency’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during the 2016 election.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz sent a letter to members of Congress announcing the draft report was complete, but did not say when the results of the review will be officially released. The draft report was provided to the Justice Department and FBI so they can redact sensitive information.

“Additionally, consistent with our usual process, we have asked the Department and FBI to provide us with any comments they wish us to consider regarding the report’s accuracy and completeness,” Mr. Horowitz wrote in the letter, according to Fox News, which first reported the story.

The Justice Department and FBI will be permitted to submit a formal response that will be attached to the final report.

Mr. Horowitz’s reports have already generated much attention and in Washington and elsewhere. The Clinton report will be no different.

Last month, Mr. Horowitz released a report detailing that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe leaked information to the press and lied about it to investigators. The report was cited as the reason Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe in March just two days before his retirement.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.