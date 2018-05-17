HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The field of potential Democratic candidates for Connecticut governor is growing smaller.

Sean Connolly, the former state veterans affairs commissioner, announced Thursday he is ending his bid for Democratic Party’s endorsement and throwing his support to Greenwich businessman Ned Lamont. Connolly is the latest Democratic contender in recent weeks to quit the race and endorse Lamont.

Party delegates are holding their convention this weekend to back a candidate for governor in November now that Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term in office.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is hoping to win enough support on Saturday to qualify for the Aug. 14 primary. Ganim and retired Greenwich business executive Guy Smith are also collecting signatures to appear on the ballot.

There are also several lesser-known Democratic candidates.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.