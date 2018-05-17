House Republicans were hitting major roadblocks Thursday in their push to pass an $868 billion farm bill by the end of the week, with a group of House conservatives threatening to hold up the proceedings until GOP leaders deal with a separate immigration issue.

Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, emerged from a closed-door meeting with his members Thursday afternoon to say that a “vast majority” of them believe they should hold votes on immigration before they vote on the farm bill.

“Our caucus was very supportive of continuing conversations with the leadership, but at this point there’s not enough votes to pass the farm bill,” he said. “You’ll have to ask leadership that — they’re the official whip count — but I believe there’s more than enough to hold it up at this point.”

The Freedom Caucus has been negotiating with GOP leadership this week to try to exchange some members’ votes for the farm bill, a top priority of Speaker Paul D. Ryan, for a floor vote on a conservative immigration bill.

But Mr. Meadows said that “at this point, there is no deal to be made.”

For the moment, GOP leaders were still planning to press ahead with a Friday vote on the farm bill.

But Mr. Meadows said there’s not an impending deadline, since the previous bill isn’t due to expire until the fall.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll bring up bills on immigration first so that we can have those real discussions about what’s in it and what is not in it before we have to move onto the farm bill,” he said.

There are about three dozen members of the Freedom Caucus. Facing near-unified opposition from Democrats on the farm bill, GOP leaders can only afford to lose about 20 Republicans and still pass it, giving the conservative caucus considerable leverage in the debate.

In addition to the demands from conservatives, GOP leaders were trying to quash support for what Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway called “poison pill” amendments to the farm bill, which reauthorizes federal crop subsidies, agricultural supports and government food programs through 2023.

One amendment, being pushed by Rep. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina Republican, seeks to make changes to federal rules governing the sugar industry.

The current system relies on a combination of price supports and tariffs favored by domestic sugar producers but opposed by critics who say the policies amount to corporate welfare.

Another amendment, from Rep. Tom McClintock, California Republican, would wind down certain agriculture subsidies over the next 10 years.

Mr. Conaway said Thursday he was still working to kill both provisions, saying they’d be major shocks to a struggling U.S. farm industry and that they could upend the entire bill by causing members in agriculture-heavy districts to bolt.

“Do we want to protect American farmers from unfair competition in the world, or do we not?” said Mr. Conaway, Texas Republican.

