Kellyanne Conway said Thursday that the lack of leaks about certain topics in the White House shows that the intent is to hurt the administration officials, and not just to reveal information.

“I think you have to look at the absence of harmful leaks,” Ms. Conway said naming First Lady Melania Trump’s recent hospital stay as one story that did not leak.

“There are many people, nobody knows who they are because they’re not household names. Perhaps, they’re not public faces in the administration. They have access to information also,” she said.

Ms. Conway, who serves as counselor to the president, along with White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and other administration officials, have said those who have leaked information to the press ought to be fired.

“Most of the stories this week were about the process of leaks not the fruit from those leaks. And there are tighter, smaller meetings and I think that’s very helpful to this president in promoting his agenda,” Ms. Conway said.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.