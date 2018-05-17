ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Koch brothers-funded group is “thanking” two New Mexico Democratic members of Congress for supporting proposals aimed at helping young immigrants.

The LIBRE Initiative announced Thursday the group was sending out mailers thanking Reps. Ben Lujan and Michelle Lujan Grisham for endorsing bills seeking permanent protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

This mailer is part of a seven-figure campaign effort by the LIBRE Initiative, which includes a national television and online advertisements.

Charles and David Koch help start the LIBRE Initiative to recruit Hispanic voters to conservative causes. However, the group has supported Democratic-backed proposals aimed at giving protection to young immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

