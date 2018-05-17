Las Vegas police were out in force at a local mall Thursday evening amid reports of an active shooter.

According to TV station KLAS Channel-8, police had established a “massive presence” at the Boulevard Mall at Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

“We were told there may be a possible active shooter,” a reporter for the CBS affiliate said, citing social-media accounts of people inside the mall.

However, the Las Vegas determined there was no active shooter, according to a reporter from KLAS.

“Metro police says no active shooter. Somebody was seen with a gun at Boulevard Mall. The suspect has not fired any shots. They don’t know where the person is inside,” reporter Shakala Alvaranga wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING: Metro police says no active shooter. Somebody was seen with a gun at Boulevard Mall. The suspect has not fired any shots. They don’t know where the person is inside. #8NN — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) May 18, 2018

Joe Bartels, a reporter for KTNV, the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, had written that “a sneaker store owner says there is a shooter right now. 2 possibly down.”

#BREAKING: There is a reported #ActiveShooter at the Blvd. Mall near Desert Inn & Maryland Pkwy. A sneaker store owner says there is a shooter right now. 2 possibly down. @KTNV — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) May 18, 2018

The Las Vegas Police Department would only confirm that “Officers are investigating a person with a gun call at the Boulevard Mall. No shots confirmed. No injuries reported.”

Officers are investigating a person with a gun call at the Boulevard Mall.

No shots confirmed.

No injuries reported.

Maryland Pkwy from Desert Inn to Twain is closed.

Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 18, 2018

Police advised Las Vegas residents to avoid the area.

