Las Vegas police were out in force at a local mall Thursday evening amid reports of an active shooter.
According to TV station KLAS Channel-8, police had established a “massive presence” at the Boulevard Mall at Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.
“We were told there may be a possible active shooter,” a reporter for the CBS affiliate said, citing social-media accounts of people inside the mall.
However, the Las Vegas determined there was no active shooter, according to a reporter from KLAS.
“Metro police says no active shooter. Somebody was seen with a gun at Boulevard Mall. The suspect has not fired any shots. They don’t know where the person is inside,” reporter Shakala Alvaranga wrote on Twitter.
Joe Bartels, a reporter for KTNV, the Las Vegas ABC affiliate, had written that “a sneaker store owner says there is a shooter right now. 2 possibly down.”
The Las Vegas Police Department would only confirm that “Officers are investigating a person with a gun call at the Boulevard Mall. No shots confirmed. No injuries reported.”
Police advised Las Vegas residents to avoid the area.
